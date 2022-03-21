Payments industry cross border venture financing deals total $1.2bn globally in February 2022

The $497m venture financing of Scalapay was the payments industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.2bn were announced globally in February 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 100.1% over the previous month of $609.58m and a drop of 17.01% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.47bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $854.62m. At the country level, the Italy topped the list in terms of deal value at $497m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for payments industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in February 2022 was the US with four deals, followed by the UK with three and Canada with two.

In 2022, as of February, payments cross border venture financing deals worth $1.83bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 23.1% year on year.

payments industry cross border venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five payments industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 83.3% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.01bn, against the overall value of $1.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry cross border venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deimos Ventures,Fasanara Capital Credit Strategies Fund,Moore Capital Management,Rakesh Gangwal,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Willoughby Capital Management $497m venture financing deal with Scalapay

2) The $164.97m venture financing of Koho Financial by BDC Capital,Drive Capital,Eldridge Industries,HOOPP Capital Partners,Portage Ventures,Round 13 Capital and TTV Capital

3) Bpifrance Financement,Cathay Innovation ,Eurazeo,GR Capital,Picus Capital,Roosh Ventures,Seaya Ventures and Tencent Holdings $131.41m venture financing deal with Alma

4) The $120m venture financing of ViaBill by Fasanara Capital

5) Endeavor Catalyst,HubSpot Ventures,Jigsaw VC,Lightspeed Venture Partners – US and Sprints Capital Management $100m venture financing deal with Payhawk