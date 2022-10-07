Payments industry cross border deals total $4.5bn globally in Q2 2022

GIC, Insight Venture Management and Smash Capital’s $690m private equity deal with Coda Payments was the Payments industry’s biggest cross border deal of Q2 2022 as cross border deals worth $4.5bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 13.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 72.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $16.3bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 7.83% with 103 deals in Q2 2022 against the average of 111.75 deals in the last four-quarters.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $2.06bn.

Payments industry cross border deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five Payments industry cross border deals accounted for 49.4% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $2.22bn, against the overall value of $4.5bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five Payments industry cross border deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) GIC,Insight Venture Management and Smash Capital $690m private equity deal with Coda Payments

2) The $621.67m venture financing of SumUp Payments by B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners

3) BlackRock,Fidelity Investments,Fin Capital and Marshall Wace $400m private equity deal with Circle Internet Financial

4) The $300m venture financing of Xendit by Accel,Amasia,Coatue,EV Growth ,Goat Capital,Insight Partners,Intudo Ventures,Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global Management

5) EDBI,First Pacific,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings $210m venture financing deal with Voyager Innovations

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.