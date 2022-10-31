Payments industry cross border deals total $224.6m globally in September 2022

Total payments industry cross border deals worth $224.6m were announced globally for September 2022, with the AlphaWave, Entree Capital, Meron Capital, Tiger Global and TLV Partners’s $60m venture financing deal with Mesh Payments being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 79.8% over the previous month of $1.11bn and a drop of 91.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.63bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 44.19% with 24 deals in September 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 43 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with cross border deals worth $66.76m in September 2022.

payments industry cross border deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 84.5% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $189.76m, against the overall value of $224.6m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry cross border deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AlphaWave, Entree Capital, Meron Capital, Tiger Global and TLV Partners’s $60m venture financing deal with Mesh Payments

2) The $58m venture financing of DotPe by Info Edge Ventures, Naya Capital Management, PayU and Temasek Holdings (Private)

3) Coatue Management, GFC Global Founders Capital and Valar Ventures’s $50m venture financing deal with Portofino Technologies

4) The $13m venture financing of NOWNOW by DLF Family Office, NeoVision Ventures and Shadi Abdulhadi

5) Amrish Rau, Atrium Angels, Elevation Capital, General Catalyst Partners, Jitendra Gupta and Nitin Gupta’s $8.76m venture financing deal with CashFlo

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.