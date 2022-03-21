Payments industry cross border deals total $1.4bn globally in February 2022

Total payments industry cross border deals worth $1.4bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $497m venture financing of Scalapay being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 23.6% over the previous month of $1.1bn and a drop of 73.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.13bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 12.82% with 34 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 39 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with cross border deals worth $865.96m in February 2022.

payments industry cross border deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 74.5% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $1.01bn, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry cross border deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deimos Ventures,Fasanara Capital Credit Strategies Fund,Moore Capital Management,Rakesh Gangwal,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Willoughby Capital Management $497m venture financing deal with Scalapay

2) The $164.97m venture financing of Koho Financial by BDC Capital,Drive Capital,Eldridge Industries,HOOPP Capital Partners,Portage Ventures,Round 13 Capital and TTV Capital

3) Bpifrance Financement,Cathay Innovation ,Eurazeo,GR Capital,Picus Capital,Roosh Ventures,Seaya Ventures and Tencent Holdings $131.41m venture financing deal with Alma

4) The $120m venture financing of ViaBill by Fasanara Capital

5) Fireblocks $100m acquisition deal with First Digital Bank