Payments industry cross border deals total $1.1bn globally in January 2022

Total payments industry cross border deals worth $1.1bn were announced globally for January 2022, with the $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 48.8% over the previous month of $2.05bn and a drop of 81.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.65bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a flat growth with 38 deals in January 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 38 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cross border deals worth $443.68m in January 2022.

payments industry cross border deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 65.05% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $685.26m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry cross border deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Zip $303.18m acquisition deal with Sezzle

2) The $114.11m venture financing of Spendesk by eFounders,Eight Roads Ventures,General Atlantic,Index Ventures (US) and Tiger Global Management

3) Advanced Mining Group $105m acquisition deal with VBit Technologies

4) The $100m venture financing of Global Processing Services(GPS) by Mission Engine and Temasek International

5) Alpha JWC Ventures,Global Founders Capital Management,Insight Partners and Tiger Global Management $62.96m venture financing deal with Spenmo