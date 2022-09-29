Payments industry cross border deals total $1.1bn globally in August 2022

Total payments industry cross border deals worth $1.1bn were announced globally for August 2022, with The Saudi Public Investment Fund $379.06m private equity deal for 25% stake in e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments S.A.E. being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 91% over the previous month of $586.48m and a drop of 77.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.04bn.

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 25.64% with 29 deals in August 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 39 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with cross border deals worth $544.3m in August 2022.

payments industry cross border deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 82.2% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $919.06m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry cross border deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The Saudi Public Investment Fund $379.06m private equity deal for 25% stake in e-finance for Digital and Financial Investments S.A.E.

2) The $250m venture financing of PT Espay Debit Indonesia Koe by Lazada Group and Sinar Mas

3) Norwest Venture Partners, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance and The Rise Fund $110m venture financing deal with Early SalaryLtd.

4) The $100m venture financing of Nakhla IT Systems by Checkout, Coatue Management, Endeavor Catalyst, Sanabil Investments and Shorooq Partners

5) Vontier $80m acquisition deal with Invenco Group

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.