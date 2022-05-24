Payments industry cross border deals total $1.04bn globally in April 2022

Total payments industry cross border deals worth $1bn were announced globally for April 2022, with the $400m private equity deal with Circle Internet Financial being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 61.6% over the previous month of $2.71bn and a drop of 81.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.53bn.

Related

In terms of number of cross border deals, the sector saw a drop of 34.21% with 25 deals in April 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 38 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with cross border deals worth $520.64m in April 2022.

payments industry cross border deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border deals accounted for 91.7% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $957m, against the overall value of $1bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry cross border deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock,Fidelity Investments,Fin Capital and Marshall Wace $400m private equity deal with Circle Internet Financial

2) The $210m venture financing of Voyager Innovations by EDBI,First PacificLimited,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings

3) Wei Zhou $200m acquisition deal with Coins.ph

4) The $87m venture financing of MoonPay by Afshin Shahidi,Ag Ventures Alliance,Amir Esmailian,Anthony Kiedis,Ashton Kutcher,BLOND:ISH,Brie Larson,BroadLight Capital Management,Bruce Willis,Champ Medici,Connect Ventures,David Grutman,Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike,Diplo (Thomas Pentz),Dreamcrew,Electric Feel Ventures Fund I,Eric Eisner,Eva Longoria,Gal Gadot,G-Eazy,Gee Roberson,Gibson Hazard,James Corden,Jason Derulo,Justin Bieber,K5 Global,Karan Wahder,Kate Hudson,Katie McGrath,Keri Shahidi,Kimberly Blackwell,Kinship Capital,Larry Gagosian,Lil Baby,Lil Durk,Mantis VC,Marcy Venture Partners,Maria Sharapova,Matt Colon,Matte Babel,Matthew McConaughey,Michael Ovitz ,Mindy Kaling,Nancy Twine,Palm Tree Crew Investments,Paris Hilton,Paul George,Plus Capital,Post Malone,Questlove,Revel Partners,Ryan Tedder,Sam Feldt,Scooter Braun,Shailene Woodley,Shay Mitchell,Snoop Dogg & Nick Adler,Sound Ventures,Stacey Bendet,Steve Aoki,The Weeknd,Time Ventures,Trina Spear,Ty Baisden,Yara Shahidi and Zoe Saldana

5) BlackRock and Smash Capital $60m venture financing deal with Wagestream

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.