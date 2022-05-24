North America’s payments industry saw a drop of 7.41% in deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Bolt Financial’s $1.5bn acquisition of Wyre, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 25 payments industry deals worth $2bn were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 27 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in April 2022 with 14 transactions, representing a 56% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 32% and 12% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in North America’s payments industry with $1.53bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $400m and $87.51m, respectively.

North America payments industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five payments deals accounted for 97.8% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $1.97bn, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bolt Financial $1.5bn acquisition deal with Wyre

2) The $400m private equity of Circle Internet Financial by BlackRock,Fidelity Investments,Fin Capital and Marshall Wace

3) WonderFi Technologies $29.55m acquisition deal with Coinberry

4) The $24m venture financing of Sunday by Coatue Management and New Wave Capital

5) Endeavor Catalyst,Fuel Venture Capital,IDC Ventures and Visa Ventures $19m venture financing deal with NovoPayment

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

