North America’s payments industry saw a drop of 19.23% in deal activity during January 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Activant Capital Group, BlackRock, CE Innovation Capital, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Invus Opportunities, Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors’ $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 21 payments industry deals worth $2.2bn were announced for the region in January 2022, against the 12-month average of 26 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in January 2022 with ten transactions, representing a 47.6% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with nine deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing a 42.9% and 9.5% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in North America’s payments industry with $1.71bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $408.18m and $70m, respectively.

North America payments industry deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five payments deals accounted for 47.2% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $1.03bn, against the overall value of $2.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Activant Capital Group,BlackRock,CE Innovation Capital,H.I.G. Growth Partners,Invus Opportunities,Moore Strategic Ventures and Schonfeld Strategic Advisors $355m venture financing deal with Bolt Financial

2) The $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle by Zip

3) Afore Capital,CUNA Mutual Group,Encore Bank NA,Gaingels,Gopher Asset Management,RiverPark Ventures,Tarsadia Investments,Valar Ventures and Volery Capital Partners $140m venture financing deal with Petal Card

4) The $125m venture financing of iTrustCapital by Left Lane Capital

5) Andreessen Horowitz,DeFi Alliance,Jump Capital,Paradigm (US),Solana Ventures and Variant Fund $109m venture financing deal with Phantom Technologies