North America’s payments industry saw a drop of 17.86% in deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Madison Dearborn Capital Partners’ $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 23 payments industry deals worth $3.5bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 28 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2022 with 15 transactions, representing a 65.2% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with five deals, followed by private equity deals with three transactions, respectively capturing a 21.7% and 13.04% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, private equity was the leading category in North America’s payments industry with $2.95bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $560.1m.

North America payments industry deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five payments deals accounted for 97.6% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $3.42bn, against the overall value of $3.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Madison Dearborn Capital Partners $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International

2) The $290m private equity of Merchant e-Solutions by Integrum Holdings

3) Alta Park Capital,Avenir Growth Capital,B Capital Group,Glynn Capital Management,Green Visor Capital ManagementLLC,Lux Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management $250m venture financing deal with Flutterwave

4) The $164.97m venture financing of Koho Financial by BDC Capital,Drive Capital,Eldridge Industries,HOOPP Capital Partners,Portage Ventures,Round 13 Capital and TTV Capital

5) Acuity Ventures,Age Fund,BECO Capital,Canas Capital,Circle Ventures,Coinbase Ventures,QED Investors,Rising Tide,SoftBank Latin America Fund and Third Prime Capital $60m venture financing deal with Aingel