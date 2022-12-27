Europe’s payments industry saw a rise of 9.09% in deal activity during November 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by PayPoint’s $94.35m acquisition of Appreciate Group, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
A total of 24 payments industry deals worth $244.7m were announced for the region in November 2022, against the 12-month average of 22 deals.
Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in November 2022 with 12 transactions, representing a 50% share for the region.
In second place was M&A with 11 deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 45.8% and 4.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.
In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s payments industry with $182.02m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $62.71m.
Europe payments industry deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five payments deals accounted for 70.6% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $172.71m, against the overall value of $244.7m recorded for the month.
The top five payments industry deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) PayPoint’s $94.35m acquisition deal with Appreciate Group
2) The $25.68m venture financing deal with FINTECTURE by Allianz Trade, Eurazeo, HEC Ventures, Huey Lin, Olivier Pomel, RTP Global – UK, Samaipata Ventures, Societe Generale and Target Global
3) Generali Group’s $24.89m acquisition deal for 8.7% stake in Banco CTT
4) The $22.81m venture financing deal with form3 by Alma I Advisory
5) Index Ventures (US), Jan Kemper, La Famiglia, Mikko Salovaara and Thijn Lamers’s $4.99m venture financing deal with Atlar