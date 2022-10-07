Europe’s payments industry saw a rise of 6.47% in cross border deal activity in Q2 2022

Led by $621.67m venture financing of SumUp Payments, Europe’s payments industry saw a rise of 6.47% in cross border deal activity during Q2 2022, when compared to the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 37 cross border deals worth $1.3bn were announced for the region during Q2 2022, against the last four-quarter average of 34.75 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in Q2 2022 with 26 deals, representing a 70.3% share for the region.

In second place was private equity with six deals, followed by M&A deals with five transactions, respectively capturing a 16.2% and 13.5% share of the overall cross border deal activity for the quarter.

In terms of value of cross border deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s payments industry with $1.21bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $71.59m and $8.41m, respectively.

Europe payments industry cross border deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five payments cross border deals accounted for a 75.6% share of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border deals stood at $974.67m, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the quarter.

1) B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments

2) The $158m venture financing of Entrepreneur First by a16z,Bloomsbury AI,Claire Hughes Johnson,Credit Kudos,Deeptide,Elad Gil,GV Management Co,John Collison,Lachy Groom,Magic Pony Technology,Matt Mullenweg,Matt Robinson,Nat Friedman,PassFort,Patrick Collison,Reid Hoffman,Sara Clemens,Sarah Leary,Scape Group,Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Group,Sonantic,Taavet Hinrikus and Tom Blomfield

3) RPMI Railpen $70m venture financing deal with Transfermate

4) The $65m venture financing of Kevin EU UAB by Accel,Amitabh Jhawar,Eurazeo,Global PayTech Ventures,Harry Stebbings,Ilkka Paananen,OpenOcean,OTB Ventures and SpeedInvest

5) BlackRock and Smash Capital $60m venture financing deal with Wagestream

