Europe’s payments industry saw a rise of 42.11% in deal activity during June 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by B Capital Tech Opportunities, BlackRock, btov Partners, Centerbridge Partners, Crestline Investors, Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners’ $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

A total of 27 payments industry deals worth $1.1bn were announced for the region in June 2022, against the 12-month average of 19 deals.

Related Articles

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in June 2022 with 20 transactions, representing a 74.1% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with five deals, followed by private equity deals with two transactions, respectively capturing an 18.5% and 7.4% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s payments industry with $1.04bn, while private equity and M&A deals totalled $10.71m and $8.41m, respectively.

Europe payments industry deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five payments deals accounted for 88.1% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $930.53m, against the overall value of $1.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments

2) The $158m venture financing of Entrepreneur First by a16z,Bloomsbury AI,Claire Hughes Johnson,Credit Kudos,Deeptide,Elad Gil,GV Management Co,John Collison,Lachy Groom,Magic Pony Technology,Matt Mullenweg,Matt Robinson,Nat Friedman,PassFort,Patrick Collison,Reid Hoffman,Sara Clemens,Sarah Leary,Scape Group,Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Group,Sonantic,Taavet Hinrikus and Tom Blomfield

3) 1818 Venture Capital,ACT Venture Capital,Adit Ventures,Fasanara Capital and Fin Capital $55m venture financing deal with ImployApp

4) The $53m venture financing of Kaiko Data by ALVENE,Anthemis Group,Eight Roads Ventures,Point9,REVAIA and Underscore VC

5) CF Partners (UK),ConsenSys Software,Expon Capital,Motier Ventures,ODDO BHF (Switzerland),Raise Ventures,Siparex XAnge Venture,Tioga Capital Partners and True Global Ventures $42.85m venture financing deal with Coinhouse

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.