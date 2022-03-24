Europe’s payments industry saw a drop of 4.76% in deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by PostePay’s $788.31m acquisition of LIS Holding, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 20 payments industry deals worth $2.4bn were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 21 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2022 with 11 transactions, representing a 55% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 40% and 5% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Europe’s payments industry with $1bn, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $799.65m and $559.41m, respectively.

Europe payments industry deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five payments deals accounted for 88.8% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $2.1bn, against the overall value of $2.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) PostePay $788.31m acquisition deal with LIS Holding

2) The $559.41m private equity of 60% stake in BCC Pay by FSI

3) Deimos Ventures,Fasanara Capital Credit Strategies Fund,Moore Capital Management,Rakesh Gangwal,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Willoughby Capital Management $497m venture financing deal with Scalapay

4) The $131.41m venture financing of Alma by Bpifrance Financement,Cathay Innovation ,Eurazeo,GR Capital,Picus Capital,Roosh Ventures,Seaya Ventures and Tencent Holdings

5) Fasanara Capital $120m venture financing deal with ViaBill