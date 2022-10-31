Europe’s payments industry saw a drop of 4.55% in deal activity during September 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Access PaySuite’s $172.49m acquisition of Pay360, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 21 payments industry deals worth $351m were announced for the region in September 2022, against the 12-month average of 22 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in September 2022 with 11 transactions, representing a 52.4% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with ten deals capturing a 47.6% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Europe’s payments industry with $236.8m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $114.19m.

Europe payments industry deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five payments deals accounted for 93.8% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $329.2m, against the overall value of $351m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Access PaySuite’s $172.49m acquisition deal with Pay360

2) The $61.25m acquisition of Byjuno and Intrum Finance Service by Cembra Money Bank

3) Coatue Management, GFC Global Founders Capital and Valar Ventures’s $50m venture financing deal with Portofino Technologies

4) The $37.96m venture financing of Param by Alpha Associates, CEECAT Capital, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Revo Capital

5) Audeo Capital, Auxxo Female Catalyst Fund, Clocktower Ventures, FJ Labs, LeFonds, Moving Capital and Sie Ventures’s $7.5m venture financing deal with Rosaly

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.