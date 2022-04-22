Asia-Pacific’s payments industry saw a rise of 22.73% in deal activity during March 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Asia Pacific Strategic Investments’ $161.7m acquisition of Catapult Ventures, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 27 payments industry deals worth $1.9bn were announced for the region in March 2022, against the 12-month average of 22 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in March 2022 with 18 transactions, representing a 66.7% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with nine deals capturing a 33.3% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s payments industry with $1.49bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $393.01m.

Asia-Pacific payments industry deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five payments deals accounted for 24.6% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $461.7m, against the overall value of $1.9bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Asia Pacific Strategic Investments $161.7m acquisition deal with Catapult Ventures

2) The $137m venture financing deal with Credavenue by B Capital Group,Dragoneer Investment Group and Insight Partners

3) Addition,Headline Group,HostPlus,Spark Capital and Square Peg Capital $73m venture financing deal with Zeller Australia

4) The $50m venture financing of Blofin by KuCoin Eco Fund,Matrix Partners and SIG

5) Sequoia Capital Operations $40m venture financing deal with GoKwik