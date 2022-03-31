Asia-Pacific’s payments industry saw a rise of 14.29% in deal activity during February 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Everi Holdings’ $30.41m acquisition of Ecash, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 24 payments industry deals worth $119.8m were announced for the region in February 2022, against the 12-month average of 21 deals.

Of all the deal types, venture financing saw most activity in February 2022 with 15 transactions, representing a 62.5% share for the region.

In second place was M&A with eight deals, followed by private equity deals with one transactions, respectively capturing a 33.3% and 4.2% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s payments industry with $84.09m, followed by M&A deals totalled $35.66m.

Asia-Pacific payments industry deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five payments deals accounted for 75.5% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $90.41m, against the overall value of $119.8m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Everi Holdings $30.41m acquisition deal with Ecash

2) The $17m venture financing of MOVii by Jack Dorsey

3) Avenir Growth Capital,Harmony,Mercury,Olive Tree Capital,Orios VP and Rampp $15m venture financing deal with Karbon Card

4) The $15m venture financing of RapiPay Fintech by DLF Family Office,Rahul Gautam,Rohan Kumar and Varun Jaipuria

5) Graph Ventures,Maple Leaf Capital,MSA Novo,Saison Capital,Warren Hogarth and Zayn Capital $13m venture financing deal with NayaPay