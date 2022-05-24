Asia-Pacific’s payments industry saw a drop of 9.09% in deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by EDBI, First PacificLimited, IFC Emerging Asia Fund, IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund, International Finance Corporation(US), KKRInc, PLDT, SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings’ $210m acquisition of Voyager Innovations, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 20 payments industry deals worth $889.1m were announced for the region in April 2022, against the 12-month average of 22 deals.

Of all the deal types, M&A saw most activity in April 2022 with ten transactions, representing a 50% share for the region.

In second place was venture financing with ten deals capturing a 50% share of the overall deal activity for the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading category in Asia-Pacific’s payments industry with $526.3m, followed by venture financing and deals totalled $362.75m.

Asia-Pacific payments industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five payments deals accounted for 59.6% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $530.27m, against the overall value of $889.1m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EDBI,First PacificLimited,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings $210m venture financing deal with Voyager Innovations

2) The $200m acquisition deal with Coins.ph by Wei Zhou

3) Afshin Shahidi,Ag Ventures Alliance,Amir Esmailian,Anthony Kiedis,Ashton Kutcher,BLOND:ISH,Brie Larson,BroadLight Capital Management,Bruce Willis,Champ Medici,Connect Ventures,David Grutman,Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike,Diplo (Thomas Pentz),Dreamcrew,Electric Feel Ventures Fund I,Eric Eisner,Eva Longoria,Gal Gadot,G-Eazy,Gee Roberson,Gibson Hazard,James Corden,Jason Derulo,Justin Bieber,K5 Global,Karan Wahder,Kate Hudson,Katie McGrath,Keri Shahidi,Kimberly Blackwell,Kinship Capital,Larry Gagosian,Lil Baby,Lil Durk,Mantis VC,Marcy Venture Partners,Maria Sharapova,Matt Colon,Matte Babel,Matthew McConaughey,Michael Ovitz ,Mindy Kaling,Nancy Twine,Palm Tree Crew Investments,Paris Hilton,Paul George,Plus Capital,Post Malone,Questlove,Revel Partners,Ryan Tedder,Sam Feldt,Scooter Braun,Shailene Woodley,Shay Mitchell,Snoop Dogg & Nick Adler,Sound Ventures,Stacey Bendet,Steve Aoki,The Weeknd,Time Ventures,Trina Spear,Ty Baisden,Yara Shahidi and Zoe Saldana $87m venture financing deal with MoonPay

4) The $19.5m acquisition of 60.36% stake in Plutusds by Omnitel

5) KB Investments,Naver Financial and Shinhan Capital $13.77m venture financing deal with Xangle

