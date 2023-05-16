The banking and payments industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation owing to ever changing consumer expectations. The rapid technological developments in the areas of banking and payments that aim to offer seamless experience to consumers is now becoming even more vital for industry participants as competitors leverage new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and embedded finance as they compete to stay relevant and grow in the market. In the last three years alone, there have been over 92,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Innovation in Banking: crypto wallets.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

60+ innovations will shape the banking industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the banking industry using innovation intensity models built on over 195,000 patents, there are 60+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, transaction-enabling smart contracts is a disruptive technology that is in the early stage of application and should be tracked closely. Distributed ledger network, BNPL payment protocols, and virtual banking assistant are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas are IM trading platforms and in-app payments, which are now well established in the industry.

Innovation S-curve for the banking industry

Crypto wallets is a key innovation area in banking

A cryptocurrency wallet is a software programme that enables users to store, send, and receive digital currencies, using public and private keys for secure transactions. These wallets can be web-based, desktop, or mobile applications with additional features such as buying and selling cryptocurrencies and viewing transaction history and balances.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 40+ companies, spanning technology vendors, established banking companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of crypto wallets.

Key players in crypto wallets – a disruptive innovation in the banking industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to crypto wallets

Coinbase Global is a key patent filer in the field of crypto wallets. The company has filed several patents related to hot wallet for holding bitcoin, method for storing a cryptocurrency private key offline, blockchain wallet recovery, and digital currency mining circuitry. Some other key patent filers in the crypto wallets industry are Mastercard, Visa, and PayPal.

In terms of application diversity, Ballet Global leads the pack. Intertrust Technologies and CME Group stood in the second and third positions respectively. By means of geographic reach, Intertrust Technologies holds the top position followed by LG and nChain.

