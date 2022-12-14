The global banking and payments industry experienced a 3% rise in new job postings related to cybersecurity in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 3% increase in the previous quarter and a 36% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 13% share of the global banking and payments industry’s cybersecurity-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, up 2% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive cybersecurity-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 13%, emerged as the top cybersecurity-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 2% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Information Analysts came in second with a share of 6% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 13% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent cybersecurity roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 6% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 5% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in banking and payments industry accounted for 24% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were JPMorgan Chase, US Bank , Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Together they accounted for a combined share of 24% of all cybersecurity-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.

JPMorgan Chase posted 2,493 cybersecurity-related new jobs in Q3 2022, US Bank 1,751 jobs, Citigroup 1,531 jobs, and Wells Fargo 1,020 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 50% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of cybersecurity-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 50% followed by India (12%) and the UK (9%). The share represented by the US was 2% lower than the 51% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.