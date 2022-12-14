The global banking and payments industry experienced a 3% rise in new job postings related to cybersecurity in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 3% increase in the previous quarter and a 36% increase versus Q3 2021.
Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 13% share of the global banking and payments industry’s cybersecurity-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, up 2% over the prior quarter.
Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 13%, emerged as the top cybersecurity-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings rising by 2% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Information Analysts came in second with a share of 6% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 13% over the previous quarter.
The other prominent cybersecurity roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 6% share in Q3 2022, Computer and Information Systems Managers with a 5% share of new job postings.
The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were JPMorgan Chase, US Bank , Citigroup and Wells Fargo. Together they accounted for a combined share of 24% of all cybersecurity-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.
JPMorgan Chase posted 2,493 cybersecurity-related new jobs in Q3 2022, US Bank 1,751 jobs, Citigroup 1,531 jobs, and Wells Fargo 1,020 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.
The largest share of cybersecurity-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 50% followed by India (12%) and the UK (9%). The share represented by the US was 2% lower than the 51% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.