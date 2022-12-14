The global banking & payments industry experienced a 43% drop in company filings mentions of internet of things in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Moody’s , according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 233 banking & payments company filings.

Notably, internet of things was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of connectivity and mobile, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the banking & payments industry, Moody's had the greatest increase in references for internet of things in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 18 internet of things-related sentences in the company's filings - 8% of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Suncorp Group ’s mentions of internet of things rose by 100% to 10 and IndusInd Bank ’s by 100% to 8.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for internet of things in Q3 2022 was 97.