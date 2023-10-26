Analysis of the key themes driving M&A activity reveals that blockchain accounted for 4 payments deals announced in Q3 2023, worth a total value of $6.6m. The $6.6m majority acquisition of HBTPower by Avenir Cayman was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. GlobalData’s Banking and Payments Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report for Q3 2023 unveils the driving forces behind the M&A activities in the industry, providing crucial insights into trends and shifts. Buy the report here.

In value terms, blockchain-related deal activity remained flat in Q3 2023 compared with the previous quarter and as compared to Q3 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 43% in Q3 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 43% lower than in Q3 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q3 2023 were Eight Capital; Haywood Securities; Origin Capital Group with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisors supporting these M&A deals in Q3 2023 were Baker Bros Advisors; Cassels Brock & Blackwell; Goodmans with 1, 1, 1 deals respectively.

20 October 2023

