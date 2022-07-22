View all newsletters
July 22, 2022

Deals relating to robotics decreased significantly in the payment industry in H1 2022

Deals relating to robotics in the banks, payment providers, cards programmes and processors sector have seen a decrease of 75% from H1 2021 to H1 2022, an analysis of GlobalData's deals database reveals.

By Data Journalism Team

In the first half of 2022 the number of deals relating to robotics decreased significantly by 75% from the same period in 2021.

This marks a deceleration in growth from the 25% decrease in deals that occurred in H2 2021 relative to the same period a year earlier.

GlobalData’s deals database looks at mergers, acquisitions and venture capital and private equity investments taking place daily between thousands of companies across the world.

During first half of 2022, deals relating to robotics accounted for 0.3% of all deals taking place in the sector. This represents a decrease from the figure of 0.9% in the first half of 2021.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information on investments to see which industries are best placed to deal with any issues they may encounter.

These themes, of which robotics is one, are best thought of as "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night", and by tracking them, it becomes possible to ascertain which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which ones have some work to do.

