SaaS vs Fintech and building a cross-border payments platform like Swift image credit: shutterstock

Fintech has become synonymous with innovation and transformation. The digital revolution is actively reshaping how financial services are conceived, delivered, and experienced globally. And one of the more intricate layers that define the modern fintech ecosystem is the juxtaposition of SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) and traditional fintech models.

The difference between the two can be subtle and barely perceived by the end users – in fact, this is usually the case. It doesn’t matter to an average individual what model a fintech business operates on, the main thing is that it works. But for the business itself, this difference marks a crucial change in how it approaches the creation of products and services, pricing models, regulatory compliance and, in general, all aspects of its operations.

Recognising the distinction between SaaS and classic fintech holds the key to understanding how financial institutions can navigate various challenges and opportunities that this industry faces. This is my take on the nuances of these two models, their unique features, and how they can affect the strategic considerations of businesses.

Distinguishing the two business models

Examples of SaaS and traditional fintech models coexisting can be found in nearly any area of modern-day financial services. SaaS, as implied by its very name, embodies ‘software’, a standalone programme that serves as the backbone of contemporary fintech operations.

While today’s fintech obviously relies heavily on complex software solutions, it should be noted that a programme can function independently of specific fintech platforms or be seamlessly integrated with multiple diverse platforms. This fundamental differentiation forms the crux of the intricacies involved in establishing businesses using either a conventional fintech model or adopting a SaaS-centric approach.

The interplay between these models not only shapes the technological landscape of financial services but also underscores the strategic considerations that businesses must navigate to harness their full potential.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

A basic way to determine whether a particular business is a financial services company or a developer of software for financial services is to look at what happens to customer funds during the event of business bankruptcy.

In a scenario where the bankruptcy of a company has no bearing on the accessibility and security of customer funds, it can typically position itself as a software provider operating under the SaaS model. On the opposite end, if a business bankruptcy has the potential to restrict settlement transactions and impede customers’ use of their funds, that company definitely falls into the category of a financial institution.

Regulatory and licensing issues

One of the key differences when it comes to running a SaaS business vs a traditional fintech company is regulatory requirements.

Financial companies, in general, have to subject themselves to a number of rules and practices widely adopted across the world. One example of this is the principle of segregating the company’s money from customer funds. This is meant to enhance transparency in distinguishing between internal business operations and the activities directly involving client services and funds.

Notably, for Software-as-a-Service companies, the regulatory requirements differ significantly from traditional fintech businesses. SaaS entities, by and large, do not engage with money directly, thus eliminating the need for licenses associated with the segregation of funds. However, it is crucial to highlight that certain aspects of SaaS development still warrant licensing, particularly those involving the processing and storage of sensitive financial information or personal data of clients.

This distinction underscores the nuanced approach to regulation that businesses have to take, depending on which model they follow and the nature of their services.

One of the main reasons why SaaS is a popular option for businesses looking to establish themselves in fintech is the absence of entry barriers. Such companies do not require significant investment into procuring necessary licenses, which can be an expensive and time-consuming process. This makes it easier for startups to enter the market and start generating revenue more quickly.

Additionally, the SaaS model is more resilient against market changes compared to conventional fintechs. The latter tend to be susceptible to many local factors, such as licensing requirements, consumer practices, changes in the Central Bank rates, and so on. This advantage allows SaaS companies to continue operating during tough times in the market, making this model a more profitable and sustainable option for many businesses.

Validity of using SaaS platforms to facilitate cross-border B2B payments

Expediting B2B transactions is one of the most pressing challenges that today’s financial landscape finds itself facing. The demand for swifter and more efficient business-to-business dealings has become increasingly acute, driven by the pace of global commerce and the evolving expectations of enterprises. Solving this issue demands innovative solutions and agile frameworks, with SaaS emerging as a promising avenue.

Let’s take a look at the SWIFT model for cross-border payments to get some perspective on the evolving landscape of financial technology. Unlike traditional banks or payment systems, SWIFT is essentially a programme adopted by banks worldwide to facilitate the transmission of information regarding fund transfers between designated accounts. While SWIFT connects licensed entities worldwide, it does not inherently transfer monetary value.

This prompts the question: can a modern-day SaaS business model akin to SWIFT be created and scaled efficiently? Fintech startups seeking to bridge the gap between software development and solving the challenges of fund transfers for end clients face the task of navigating this space of opportunity.

Leveraging software to boost financial paradigms

Given the dynamic nature of fintech, adaptability stands as the linchpin of success for businesses in this sector. Financial services are shaped by rapidly changing market demands and technological advancements, underscoring the need for flexible solutions and business models.

SaaS offers financial institutions a powerful tool to boost that flexibility, empowering them to swiftly respond to market changes and the needs of their clients. By leveraging innovative SaaS solutions, fintech entrepreneurs can make a long-lasting impact on the efficiency and accessibility of global payments, fostering a more resilient ecosystem.

Alex Axelrod is founder and CEO of international payment platform Uluky