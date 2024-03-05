Open banking can help investment apps make the most of the ISA shake-up image credit: shutterstock

Changes to UK ISAs will be coming into play imminently in April 2024 including allowing consumers to pay into more than one ISA of the same type in the same tax year. This was a welcomed decision by retail investors, giving them more control and flexibility to make money on their savings.

For businesses offering savings pots, the recent ISA shakeup marks an opportunity to reach more prospective customers with their products. Yet, as Tink’s research demonstrates, investment platforms face fierce competition to retain their shrinking share of wallet, as consumers routinely dip into savings pots to cover essential costs.

So, how can platforms set themselves apart? As we uncover through Tink’s latest retail investor trends, leveraging open banking to enhance user experiences may hold the answer.

A shift in investment attitudes

According to Tink’s research, which surveyed over 500 retail investors in the UK, Brits are still struggling with their cash flow due to the cost-of-living crisis. As a result, attitudes are shifting away from long-term ‘set and forget’ portfolios, as savers become more reliant on withdrawing from their investment pots to cover overheads.

For example, over half (51%) have cashed in some of their investments to help them through the cost-of-living crisis, while 42% of investors have also dipped into their investments to reduce mortgage borrowing, as interest rates sent mortgage rates to the highest levels in decades.

And new attitudes to investment look set to remain, as nearly one in five (19%) investors plan to divest their investments for cash in the next six months.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Investors want more from their platform

Tink’s research demonstrates a clear appetite from retail investors for quicker and more convenient investing processes. Three quarters (74%) want to instantly transfer money without leaving the investment platform, with 18% considering switching platforms if this function was available elsewhere.

What’s more, the majority of retail investors have expressed concerns with their current investment experience, with many fretting they’d miss an investment opportunity due to clunky processes.

According to our latest research, two-thirds (66%) worry about losing money on an investment platform because it has taken too long to top up their account, and 70% cite being locked out of investments as a top concern.

The open banking business advantage

It’s clear investment platforms can’t afford to deliver friction-filled processes in today’s economic environment, with retail investors going as far as to say that they would part with more cash for an improved user experience.

According to our research, one in five retail investors would invest more if an investment platform had an easier or more instant onboarding process, while a similar number (18%) would be encouraged to invest more if an investment platform allowed them to make instant payments to their investment account.

By leveraging tech solutions such as open banking payments, platforms can not only offer a quicker and easier onboarding process with real-time account verification, but also allow users to move money in and out of their bank account quickly. Additionally, the process reduces the risk of fraud since the information is coming directly from the bank – boosting conversion rates and best placing platforms for financial and reputational success.

Against this backdrop of changing attitudes to investing, investment apps looking to retain share of wallet would do well to ensure current processes match up to the demands of today’s retail investors. Solutions such as open banking payments offer platforms the ability to provide best-in-class user experiences, putting them in good stead in building user loyalty and market share.

Andrew Boyajian is VP of Product for Payments & CX at Tink