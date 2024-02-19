B2B fintechs lead embedded finance adoption in Europe. Source: Shutterstock.com

In 2020, embedded finance was all the rage, poised to revolutionise the business landscape. Our 2021 Embedded Finance research report confirmed the hype: 73% of respondents were planning to launch an embedded finance offering within two years.

But our most recent report – Embedded Finance in 2023 – told a different story: our respondents were far more conservative in their approach to embedded finance. However, there was one group that stood apart from the rest: European payroll and B2B fintech companies have become embedded finance pioneers, with firm plans to implement both embedded payments and embedded banking into their business models, expecting them to be worth a combined €97bn in revenue over the next five years.

So why is this the case? And what can other companies learn from payroll and B2B fintechs’ leadership in embedded finance? We took a deeper look at the state of embedded finance adoption to find out more.

The right skills, knowledge and relationships

When we dug into our responses, we saw two clear challenges that have hindered the uptake and implementation of embedded finance: first, the lack of an internal project team focused solely on embedded finance and second, an unclear understanding of customer needs.

Ultimately, both of these challenges are talent problems, problems which some firms will find more acute than others. Payroll and B2B fintech firms for example, have an innate advantage in these areas. Most fintech firms will have at least one cofounder with a technical background, either as a developer or in a product role. Fintechs typically hire more developers and other technical-focused employees than traditional financial institutions, and the majority of these firms are focused on selling software solutions, so even non-technical employees will understand how technology is revolutionising the financial sector.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Being so technology focused also means these firms understand the value of taking advantage of new solutions that directly address clients’ needs. Modern payroll and B2B companies are likely to have built their services in a modular way, using inputs from multiple different providers, as well as developing their own proprietary technology. This attitude is an ideal foundation for implementing embedded finance services.

A roadmap for success

Organisations in radically different sectors can’t compete with payroll and B2B fintech firms’ natural advantage, but they can learn lessons from it to make the road to implementation easier.

For most companies, the first step needs to be investing in the right talent, by either recruiting or training employees whose sole purpose is to gather and understand customer feedback and pain points, and ensure this feedback is proactively built into the product development cycle.

Better customer insights and data can then feed into better decision-making, which helps to explain why payroll and fintech companies haven’t been sitting on their hands with embedded finance adoption. Embedding financial services not only helps companies solve the pain points important to their customers, such as slow payments or limited foreign exchange support, as well as roll out completely new service offerings.

While embedded finance might not be as advanced as the financial services industry anticipated back in 2020, EU payroll and B2B fintech companies are demonstrating that there is still serious interest and potential across the continent. Embedded finance is a multi-billion euro opportunity, and companies need to be proactive if they’re to capitalise.

Barry O’Sullivan, OpenPayd Head of Banking and Payments Infrastructure