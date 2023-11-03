UAE launches domestic card programme image credit: shutterstock.com

The UAE is the next developing country to move ahead with the development and launch of a domestic card scheme (DCS), in a bid to accelerate the nation’s digitalisation, besides gaining strategic independence from the Western-controlled Visa and Mastercard duopoly.

The initiative is scheduled to launch early next year as part of the UAE’s 2023 Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme, with the number of cash transactions in the UAE currently more than double that of card payments, according to GlobalData’s Payment Instrument Analytics. While this ratio is only expected to change slightly, GlobalData forecasts the value of card payments to overtake the value of cash transactions in the UAE by 2025.

Increasing national, regional sovereignty

Given the digitalisation agendas domestically, and the high strategic importance of the digital payments industry internationally, some of the largest countries of the Global South have already been developing and implementing national payment cards and solutions. The aim is to increase national and regional sovereignty, while gradually shifting away from their reliance on Western-owned international card schemes.

A notable example for this trend is the BRICS countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—which are not only operating their own DCSs already (except for South Africa) but are also considering the issuance of a common currency, R5, as a substitute to the US dollar in international trade and transactions. While issuing a brand-new currency can prove quite complicated and lengthy, the de-dollarisation of the bloc will be unavoidable in the future, as BRICS nations have already been conducting trade transactions using the Chinese yuan, for instance.

GlobalData Payment Cards Analytics data

Following its success, Al Etihad Payments (subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE) partnered with India’s RuPay card scheme developer, NPCI International Payments Limited, for the launch of the UAE’s DCS. GlobalData’s Payment Cards Analytics reveals Russia’s Mir as another successful example from the bloc; not only has the number of domestic cards issued in Russia skyrocketed since its launch in 2015, but the payment system has overtaken both Visa and Mastercard for both the value and number of transactions last year, following the US providers’ departures due to geopolitical concerns.

Brazil’s Elo has gained some popularity since its launch in 2011 but is still significantly behind international competitors. While India’s RuPay cards are by far the most popular ones in circulation in the country, this DCS is also yet to catch up to the two main Western providers in terms of transaction volume and value, according to GlobalData’s Payment Cards Analytics.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

South Africa is likely to fall in line with the rest of the bloc and launch its own DCS in the near future. Having the best relations with the West out of the BRICS nations could be behind South Africa having had little urgency to develop an independent card scheme so far. Nonetheless, GlobalData’s Payment Instrument Analytics forecasts both the value and volume of card use to grow in the country by over 30% by 2027.

Blandina Hanna Szalay is an analyst in banking & payments, GlobalData