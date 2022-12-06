Finaro, Ginger Payments join forces to offer PSP service in Nordics

Ginger Payments was acquired by Ximedes in 2022. Photo by Zyro on Unsplash

Malta-based cross-border payment provider Finaro has teamed up with Dutch firm Ginger Payments to offer payment service provider (PSP) services in the Nordics.

Under the deal, Finaro will offer its suite of acquiring and transaction routing capabilities to Ginger Payments.

Initially, the partnership will focus on the Nordic region and target financial companies and fintech firms planning to roll out merchant-aligned services like those of PSPs.

Finaro chief commercial officer Achiya Fried said: “It’s exciting to see our footprint in the Nordics grow, and we are delighted to be partnering with Ginger on growing even further.

“Finaro’s smart acquiring services, robust gateway platform and exceptional track record in boosting transaction approval rates will elevate Ginger’s presence, enabling them to offer white-labeled transformational PSP services that will open up access to new markets and opportunities for all parties involved.”

The partners will offer a full infrastructure of PSP platforms, enabling merchants to accept card payments and APM transactions from clients.

Additionally, merchants will be able to make use of a data analytics system to optimise their payment experiences and receive a detailed look at customer information.

Ginger COO Joachim de Boer said: “From end to end, Ginger’s cloud-based API strengths and our full-stack eCommerce payment offering give clients the ability to build a new solution, replace their current solution completely, or add innovative new modules to their existing services.

“We also provide transaction approval optimisation, and enhanced data insights to drive future growth. By combining forces with Finaro, we’ve created a dynamic collaboration, offering a complete one-stop-shop for payment components, covering every APM from Apple Pay to QR code.” Ginger Payments, which acquired by Ximedes in June 2022, has recently added AML-compliant onboarding and reconciliation and settlement capabilities to its offering.