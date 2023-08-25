YES BANK launches corporate credit card powered by Zaggle

India-based YES BANK has launched a co-branded corporate credit card in collaboration with B2B spend automation fintech, Zaggle.

Branded the YES BANK Zaggle Corporate Credit Card, the product is designed to empower businesses to efficiently manage company expenses.

The partnership builds upon the relationship between Zaggle and YES BANK dating back to 2015 in the prepaid card sector. The collaboration has consistently aimed to provide innovative card solutions tailored to the needs of businesses.

B2B spending in India to reach $15trn by 2030

B2B spending in India is set to surge from $6trn to $7trn in 2022 to hit $15trn by 2030. Zaggle and YES BANK aim to capitalise on this trend by linking corporate credit cards with Zaggle ZatiX, a SaaS-based real-time spend analytics platform. The unified proposition provides corporates extensive insights into employee spending patterns to uncover potential cost-saving opportunities. Moreover, it improves budgeting accuracy and optimises working capital

As India’s corporate landscape expands rapidly, financial tools play a pivotal role in facilitating growth. A substantial portion of a company’s budget is often allocated to travel and entertainment expenses. This poses considerable management challenges. The YES BANK Zaggle Corporate Credit Card aims to provide businesses with direct control over company expenses. This includes the ability to set individual spending limits, and merchant category restrictions to prevent overspending.

Corporate card sector ripe for disruption

Moreover, cardholders are entitled to a range of exclusive benefits, spanning rewards and golf privileges to lounge access and travel insurance.

Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle said: “The corporate T&E space is ripe for disruption. Businesses increasingly demand real-time analytics to better manage spends. This is an industry need that we believe remains unmet. Zaggle ZatiX, deeply integrated with the YES BANK Zaggle Corporate Credit Card aims to address this gap. It empowers businesses, and CFOs with the tools they need for intelligent spend decisioning to strategically control costs and optimally manage cash flow.”

Rajan Pental, Executive Director, YES BANK added: “YES BANK is constantly looking for innovative banking solutions for corporates that can help them streamline costs, and drive growth. The partnership with Zaggle enables businesses to bring in operational efficiencies. It allows them to undertake banking transactions, manage company expenditures and keep track of all business-related overheads on a single platform.”

“The co-branded card is a compelling proposition. It offers upfront savings on business spends. And the privilege of offering rewards on both spends and repayments on a large list of business expense categories. The partnership with Zaggle resonates our effort to deliver solutions supporting the government’s vision of facilitating ‘ease of doing business’. Going forward, we will continue to explore more such innovative propositions that provide customers with a holistic banking experience.”

India card sector by numbers: GlobalData

India has made remarkable progress in the adoption of non-cash payments in recent years. This is supported by the government’s push for digital payments and improvement in payments infrastructure. The card payments market in India is estimated to grow by 28.6% in 2023 to reach INR27.9trn ($337.1bn), forecasts GlobalData, publishers of EPI.

Debit cards account for 91.9% of cards in circulation in India according to GlobalData. Credit cards account for 8.1% of cards in circulation Despite lower penetration, consumers prefer credit cards for payments. Credit cards accounted for 62.3% of card payments by value in 2022. This is primarily due to benefits such as reward points, discounts, instalment payment facilities, and loans.

Credit and charge card penetration in India stood at just 6.3 cards per 100 individuals in 2022. However, credit bureau standards are improving as is retail borrower behaviour. With rising consumer disposable incomes, banks have become more confident about credit card issuance.

Credit and charge card payment frequency in India stood at 33.3 transactions per card in 2022. This figure lags behind China (107.4), Malaysia (61.1) and the Philippines (38.3). India credit card usage exceeds Pakistan (32.5), Cambodia (25.3), Thailand (24.4), Indonesia (19.6), and Vietnam (6.9).

YES BANK ranks eighth in India in terms of credit and charge cards in circulation with around 1.5 million cardholders. This figure has more than trebled in the past five years. HDFC (17.9 million), State Bank of India (16.4 million), ICICI (14.6 million) and Axis Bank (9.8 million) are currently the largest credit card issuers.