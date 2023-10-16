Inuit launches QuickBooks Bill Pay. Source: Shutterstock.com

Intuit has launched QuickBooks Bill Pay. Managing bill payments to vendors and contractors means piecing together disparate solutions. This can be complex and time-consuming web that can lead to late or missed payments, potentially impacting cash flow management and vendor relations. QuickBooks Bill Pay looks to solve this. With tracking and paying bills now integrated within the QuickBooks platform. A suite of powerful financial and accounting tools, delivering unparalleled benefits of simplicity, speed, and accuracy that can help businesses manage their money more effectively. With QuickBooks’ integrated AP automation capabilities, small businesses save time with manual entry reduced by 48%.

David Talach, Senior Vice President of the QuickBooks Money Platform at Intuit, said: “Across the QuickBooks platform, we’re revolutionising money movement to improve the number-one problem small businesses face is cash flow. This impacts their success rates. QuickBooks Bill Pay is a key addition to our ecosystem as we aim to deliver a singular, end-to-end financial solution for small businesses to manage their money. Integrating Bill Pay with our other money offerings enables our customers to leverage game-changing automation capabilities and have the visibility and clarity they need when it comes to their finances.”

QuickBooks hope to save time and stress for small businesses

QuickBooks Bill Pay provides small and mid-sized businesses with time-saving automation, digitised record-keeping, seamless payments, advanced controls with roles and permissions for their team, and simplified vendor and contractor management. With QuickBooks Bill Pay businesses can: create bills automatically, assign ownership roles to employees, organise their books, go paperless and stay tax ready and choose how to pay vendors or contractors.

QuickBooks Bill Pay also enhances the Intuit QuickBooks Business Network. This is aimed at accelerating and automating B2B payments and improving overall cash flow. When a small business sends a payment through QuickBooks Bill Pay, vendors who are not part of the QuickBooks Business Network will receive an invite to join. If they choose to sign up, the vendor can save their payment details securely to their network profile for future payments, saving time and reducing errors often associated with manual entry and eliminating the need to share this information with multiple parties. Once part of the network, vendors can also track the status of their incoming QuickBooks Bill Pay payments.

