NanoPay Mexico taps BPC for anti-fraud technology

NanoPay has named global payments solution provider BPC as a strategic partner in Mexico to help secure the payment ecosystem for financial institutions and their customers in the country.

As part of the tie-up, NanoPay has integrated BPC’s anti-fraud solution SmartVista to safeguard credit card transactions for its customers and manage fraud in real-time.

BPC business development director and Mexico country manager Daniel Hernández said: “The SmartVista solution for real-time fraud management offers an analytics tool with a robust rules engine powered by machine learning that demystifies complex data to enable effective operation of a smart and secure payment ecosystem for both users and financial institutions.”

BPC’s anti-fraud technology will help NanoPay secure its credit card service by providing monitoring online transactions in real-ime and across all channels.

The firm has also developed a tool called SmartGuard to detect suspicious transactions before they are carried out. This tool also automatically helps contact the customer through multiple channels, including email and SMS.

BPC technology is claimed to reinforce the customers’ trust in brands by proactively contacting users instead of blocking their cards.

NanoPay co-founder and COO José Mateos said: “With thanks to our new strategic partner BPC, we now have a first-class solution in-house to protect NanoPay cardholders from cyber threats in real time, a solution that can identify patterns and allows us to be flexible and adapt to this virtual environment that has so drastically changed over the last two years.”

NanoPay is part of the products offered by Oplay Digital Services in Mexico. It was launched in 2019 to provide financial opportunities to people without credit history or those who previously had issues with their financial history.