The Thematic Intelligence: Tech Sentiment Polls Q3 2023 survey looked variously at the measure of tech disruption, the tech disruption timeline, the perception of technology hype and substance and the change in sentiment to technologies.

The metaverse is overwhelmingly the emerging technology among a group of six of the most significant that is most viewed as being all hype and no substance, a recent GlobalData survey has found.

The Thematic Intelligence: Tech Sentiment Polls Q3 2023 survey looked variously at the measure of tech disruption, the disruption timeline, the perception of technology hype and substance and the change in sentiment to technologies over the third quarter of this year.

Nearly two-thirds (59%) of 368 respondents polled across the Verdict network of 30+ business-to-business (B2B) websites reported that they viewed the metaverse – the umbrella term for online 3D virtual words – as all hype. The next nearest technology on the measure at just 19% was augmented reality (AR), via which digital content is overlayed onto the real world.

The other technologies covered by the poll were the internet of things (15%), cloud computing (8%), artificial intelligence (6%), cybersecurity (6%) and robotics (5%).

Of the six, the technology most widely expected to live up to all of its promises was robotics, with just shy of three-quarters of respondents (72%) taking that view. It was followed closely by cybersecurity (71%) and cloud computing (64%).

The technology viewed as most likely to disrupt respondents’ industries was artificial intelligence, with 50% of responses among 363 polled. Cybersecurity followed with 40%.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Once again, however, the technology viewed as most likely to deliver no disruption to respondents’ industries was the metaverse, with 49% of responses to that effect.

Such misgivings about the metaverse were also reflected in GlobalData’s recent Thematic Intelligence: The Metaverse in Media report. It suggests that investment in the sector is slowing as companies realise the immaturity of the underlying technologies and lack of meaningful use cases.

These prevailing views of the metaverse go against deal activity, patent filings and company filing mentions for the technology, all of which have seen consistent year-on-year growth, GlobalData analytics show.

Of the reasons for this, GlobalData Senior Analyst Anisha Bhatia commented: “No one has a concrete idea of what the metaverse actually is. It was a vague futuristic notion of Web 3.0 and a concept at best. There was also a marked difference between numbers quoted by industry agencies versus real user engagement and revenues.

“The development of the metaverse was never going to be an overnight thing. It would take years if not a couple of decades to see the vision that Mark Zuckerberg had come to fruition.

“There are many reasons why the hype has died down, one of the most important being that the technology to bring it all together simply doesn’t exist currently, not in terms of hardware, not in terms of software, not in terms of the networks that could power it.”