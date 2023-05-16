The banking and payments industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation owing to ever-changing consumer expectations. The rapid technological developments in the areas of banking and payments that aim to offer seamless experience to consumers are now becoming even more vital for industry participants as competitors leverage new technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and embedded finance as they compete to stay relevant and grow in the market. In the last three years alone, there have been over 92,000 patents filed and granted in the banking industry, according to GlobalData’s report on Artificial intelligence in Banking: self-checkout terminals.

However, not all innovations are equal and nor do they follow a constant upward trend. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects their typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerating adoption, before finally stabilising and reaching maturity.

GlobalData
Report-cover

Premium Insights Artificial intelligence in Banking: self-checkout terminals

Buy the Report

Identifying where a particular innovation is on this journey, especially those that are in the emerging and accelerating stages, is essential for understanding their current level of adoption and the likely future trajectory and impact they will have.

60+ innovations will shape the banking industry

According to GlobalData’s Technology Foresights, which plots the S-curve for the banking industry using innovation intensity models built on over 195,000 patents, there are 60+ innovation areas that will shape the future of the industry.

Within the emerging innovation stage, AI-assisted OCR is a disruptive technology that is in the early stage of application and should be tracked closely. Transaction splitting, automated payment card scanning, and automated clearing houses are some of the accelerating innovation areas, where adoption has been steadily increasing. Among maturing innovation areas is metadata extraction for payments, which is now well established in the industry. 

Innovation S-curve for artificial intelligence in the banking industry

Self-checkout terminals is a key innovation area in artificial intelligence

Self-checkout terminals are automated machines that allow customers to scan and pay for their purchases without the assistance of a cashier. These terminals typically feature a touchscreen display, barcode scanner, and payment terminal.

GlobalData’s analysis also uncovers the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patenting activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are 50 companies, spanning technology vendors, established banking companies, and up-and-coming start-ups engaged in the development and application of self-checkout terminals.

Key players in self-checkout terminals – a disruptive innovation in the banking industry

‘Application diversity’ measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly splits companies into either ‘niche’ or ‘diversified’ innovators.

‘Geographic reach’ refers to the number of different countries each relevant patent is registered in and reflects the breadth of geographic application intended, ranging from ‘global’ to ‘local’.

Patent volumes related to self-checkout terminals

Company Total patents (2010 - 2021) Premium intelligence on the world's largest companies
Walmart 93 Unlock company profile
Dell Technologies 62 Unlock company profile
Trax Technology Solutions 46 Unlock company profile
Toshiba 44 Unlock company profile
Amazon.com 42 Unlock company profile
SAP 41 Unlock company profile
NEC 34 Unlock company profile
United Parcel Service 33 Unlock company profile
Becton Dickinson and 29 Unlock company profile
Panasonic 26 Unlock company profile
adidas 25 Unlock company profile
Canadian National Railway 24 Unlock company profile
Omnicell 23 Unlock company profile
Johnson Controls International 22 Unlock company profile
International Business Machines 21 Unlock company profile
Fedex Supply Chain Logistics & Electronics 20 Unlock company profile
Standard Cognition 18 Unlock company profile
Accel Robotics 17 Unlock company profile
Block 15 Unlock company profile
Accenture 15 Unlock company profile
Fidelity National Information Services 14 Unlock company profile
Extreme Networks 14 Unlock company profile
Mastercard 13 Unlock company profile
Weatherford International 13 Unlock company profile
Samsung Group 13 Unlock company profile
Fiserv 12 Unlock company profile
Automaton Marketing 11 Unlock company profile
PowerFleet 11 Unlock company profile
Mobile Technologies 10 Unlock company profile
Whirlpool 10 Unlock company profile
AT&T 10 Unlock company profile
Outerwall 10 Unlock company profile
Coupang 9 Unlock company profile
Japan Tobacco 9 Unlock company profile
Johnson & Johnson 9 Unlock company profile
JPMorgan Chase 9 Unlock company profile
Assa Abloy AB 9 Unlock company profile
Microsoft 9 Unlock company profile
Oracle 9 Unlock company profile
Divert 8 Unlock company profile
Target 8 Unlock company profile
W.W. Grainger 8 Unlock company profile
Carefusion Germany 326 8 Unlock company profile
Toyota Motor 7 Unlock company profile
Visa 7 Unlock company profile
Zume 7 Unlock company profile
Casio Computer 7 Unlock company profile
Stanley Black & Decker 7 Unlock company profile
Pathward NA 7 Unlock company profile
Inventor Holdings 7 Unlock company profile

Source: GlobalData Patent Analytics

Mastercard is a key patent filer in the field of self-checkout terminals. The company has filed several patents for detecting customer presence to initiate the ordering and purchase of goods and services, preparing and delivering an ordered product upon detecting customer presence, and intelligent shopping cart service. Some other key patent filers in the self-checkout terminals industry are Fidelity National Information Services and JPMorgan Chase.

In terms of application diversity, Assa Abloy leads the pack. Omnicell and Accel Robotics stood in the second and third positions, respectively. By means of geographic reach, Standard Cognition holds the top position, followed by Japan Tobacco and Extreme Networks.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the banking industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking.

GlobalData

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. 

GlobalData’s Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Textual analysis and official patent classifications are used to group patents into key thematic areas and link them to specific companies across the world’s largest industries. 