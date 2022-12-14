The global banking and payments industry experienced a 33% drop in new job postings related to internet of things in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to GlobalData’s Jobs Analytics. This compares to a 33% decrease in the previous quarter and an 8% increase versus Q3 2021.

Notably, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers jobs accounted for a 13% share of the global banking and payments industry’s internet of things-related total new job postings in Q3 2022, down 22% over the prior quarter.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers drive internet of things-related hiring activity

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers, with a share of 13%, emerged as the top internet of things-related job roles within the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 22% quarter-on-quarter. Computer and Information Systems Managers came in second with a share of 5% in Q3 2022, with new job postings drop by 22% over the previous quarter.

The other prominent internet of things roles include Database and Network Administrators and Architects with a 5% share in Q3 2022, General and Operations Managers with a 4% share of new job postings.

Top five companies in banking and payments industry accounted for 48% of hiring activity

The top companies, in terms of number of new job postings tracked by GlobalData, as of Q3 2022 were Evolent Health , Worldline , JPMorgan Chase and Visa . Together they accounted for a combined share of 48% of all internet of things-related active jobs in the banking and payments industry.

Evolent Health posted 110 internet of things-related new jobs in Q3 2022, Worldline 77 jobs, JPMorgan Chase 75 jobs, and Visa 54 jobs, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

Hiring activity was driven by the US with a 46% share of total active job postings, Q3 2022

The largest share of internet of things-related new job postings in the banking and payments industry in Q3 2022 was in the US with 46% followed by the UK (9%) and India (8%). The share represented by the US was 12% lower than the 58% share it accounted for in Q2 2022.