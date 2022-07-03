The payment industry found it harder to fill connectivity vacancies in Q2 2022

Connectivity related jobs that were closed during Q2 2022 had been online for an average of 36.2 days when they were taken offline.

This was an increase compared to the equivalent figure a year earlier, indicating that the required skillset for these roles has become harder to find in the past year.

Connectivity is one of the topics that GlobalData, our parent company and from whom the data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive technology force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

On a regional level, these roles were hardest to fill in South & Central America, with related jobs that were taken offline in Q2 2022 having been online for an average of 40 days.

The next most difficult place to fill these roles was found to be North America, while Asia-Pacific was in third place.

At the opposite end of the scale, jobs were filled fastest in the Middle East and Africa, with adverts taken offline after 29 days on average.

While the payment industry found it harder to fill these roles in the latest quarter, these companies also found it harder to recruit connectivity jobs than the wider market, with ads online for 13.1% more time on average compared to similar jobs across the entire jobs market.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

