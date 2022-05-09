Revealed: The cards & payments companies leading the way in Covid-19 recovery

PayPal and Klarna are among the companies best positioned to take advantage of future Covid-19 disruption in the cards & payments industry, our analysis shows.

The assessment comes from GlobalData’s Thematic Research ecosystem, which ranks companies on a scale of one to five based on their likelihood to tackle challenges like Covid-19 and emerge as long-term winners of the cards & payments sector.

According to our analysis, PayPal, Klarna and Stripe are the companies best positioned to benefit from investments in Covid-19, all of them recording scores of five out of five in GlobalData’s Payments Thematic Scorecard.

The table below shows how GlobalData analysts scored the biggest companies in the cards & payments industry on their Covid-19 performance.

The final column in the table represents the overall score given to that company when it comes to their current Covid-19 position relative to their peers. A score of five indicates that a company is a dominant player in this space, while companies that score less than three are vulnerable to being left behind. These can be read fairly straightforwardly.

This article is based on GlobalData research figures as of 06 May 2022. For more up-to-date figures, check the GlobalData website.