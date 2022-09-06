North America is seeing a hiring jump in payment industry cybersecurity roles

North America extended its dominance for cybersecurity hiring among payment industry companies in the three months ending July.

The number of roles in North America made up 47.8% of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 43.8% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 1.1 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity job ads in the payment industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 39.7% of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending July 2021, increasing to 42.4% in the three months ending July this year.

That was followed by Canada (up 1.3 percentage points), the United Kingdom (0.9), and the Philippines (0.7).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the payment industry is the United States which saw 42.4% of all roles advertised in the three months ending July.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the payment industry?

Some 4.4% of all payment industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in Pune (India) in the three months ending July.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 4.4%, Singapore (Singapore) with 4.1%, and London (United Kingdom) with 3.1%.