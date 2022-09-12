North America is seeing a hiring jump in payment industry cloud roles

North America extended its dominance for cloud hiring among payment industry companies in the three months ending July.

The number of roles in North America made up 49.5% of total cloud jobs – up from 45.1% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 1.1 year-on-year percentage point change in cloud roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cloud, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cloud job ads in the payment industry?

The fastest growing country was Canada, which saw 3.9% of all cloud job adverts in the three months ending July 2021, increasing to 7.3% in the three months ending July this year.

That was followed by the United States (up 1.09 percentage points), the United Kingdom (0.7), and Poland (0.2).

The top country for cloud roles in the payment industry is the United States which saw 42.3% of all roles advertised in the three months ending July.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for cloud workers in the payment industry?

Some 9.7% of all payment industry cloud roles were advertised in Pune (India) in the three months ending July.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 5.5%, Toronto (Canada) with 4.7%, and Singapore (Singapore) with 2.5%.