North America is seeing a hiring jump in payment industry big data roles

North America extended its dominance for big data hiring among payment industry companies in the three months ending June.

The number of roles in North America made up 51.4% of total big data jobs – up from 47.1% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 0.7 year-on-year percentage point change in big data roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include big data, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for big data job ads in the payment industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 42% of all big data job adverts in the three months ending June 2021, increasing to 44.5% in the three months ending June this year.

That was followed by Canada (up 1.9 percentage points), the United Kingdom (0.7), and Poland (0.1).

The top country for big data roles in the payment industry is the United States which saw 44.5% of all roles advertised in the three months ending June.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for big data workers in the payment industry?

Some 6.7% of all payment industry big data roles were advertised in Pune (India) in the three months ending June.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 5.8%, Charlotte (United States) with 4.2%, and Toronto (Canada) with 4.1%.