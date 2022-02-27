North America is seeing a hiring boom in payment industry machine learning roles

North America extended its dominance for machine learning hiring among payment industry companies in the three months ending December 2021.

The number of roles in North America made up 59.4% of total machine learning jobs – up from 55.% in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Middle East & Africa, which saw a 0.7 year-on-year percentage point change in machine learning roles.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include machine learning, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for machine learning job ads in the payment industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 52.3% of all machine learning job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 55.9% in the three months ending December last year.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Electronic Payments International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 1.3 percentage points), South Africa (up 0.7), and Australia (up 0.6).

The top country for machine learning roles in the payment industry is the United States which saw 55.9% of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for machine learning workers in the payment industry?

Some 5.7% of all payment industry machine learning roles were advertised in New York City in the three months ending December - more than any other city.

That was followed by Plano (US) with 5.7%, Bengaluru (India) with 4.5%, and Chicago (US) with 4.3%.

GlobalData is the parent company of Electronic Payments International and its sister publications