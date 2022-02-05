North America is seeing a hiring boom in payment industry IoT roles

North America extended its dominance for internet of things (IoT) hiring among payment industry companies in the three months ending December 2021.

The number of roles in North America made up 40.2% of total IoT jobs – up from 31.9% in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 8.3 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include internet of things, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT job ads in the payment industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 28.9 per cent of all IoT job adverts in the three months ending December 2020, increasing to 36.7% in the three months ending December this year.

That was followed by India (up 5.2 percentage points), the United Kingdom (up 4.1), and Australia (up 2.5).

The top country for IoT roles in the payment industry is the United States which saw 36.7% of all roles advertised in the three months ending December.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for IoT workers in the payment industry?

Some 7.7% of all payment industry IoT roles were advertised in London (United Kingdom) in the three months ending December - more than any other city.

That was followed by Singapore (Singapore) with 7.7%, Bengaluru (India) with 4.6% and Pune (India) with 4.2%.

