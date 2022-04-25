North America is seeing a hiring boom in payment industry IoT roles

North America extended its dominance for internet of things (IoT) hiring among payment industry companies in the three months ending February.

The number of roles in North America made up 43.7% of total IoT jobs – up from 33.5% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 5.4 year-on-year percentage point change in IoT roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include internet of things, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for IoT job ads in the payment industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 30.6% of all IoT job adverts in the three months ending February 2021, increasing to 38.6% in the three months ending February this year.

That was followed by India (up 7.3 percentage points), Czech Republic (5.4), and Italy (2.9).

The top country for IoT roles in the payment industry is the United States which saw 38.6% of all roles advertised in the three months ending February.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for IoT workers in the payment industry?

Some 7.2% of all payment industry IoT roles were advertised in London (United Kingdom) in the three months ending February.

That was followed by Pune (India) with 7.2%, Singapore (Singapore) with 5.8%, and Brno (Czech Republic) with 5.4%.