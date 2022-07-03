North America is seeing a hiring boom in payment industry data analytics roles

North America extended its dominance for data analytics hiring among payment industry companies in the three months ending May.

The number of roles in North America made up 52.9% of total data analytics jobs – up from 47.8% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a 0.6 year-on-year percentage point change in data analytics roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include data analytics, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for data analytics job ads in the payment industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 42.7% of all data analytics job adverts in the three months ending May 2021, increasing to 45.6% in the three months ending May this year.

That was followed by Canada (up 2.1 percentage points), the UK (0.3), and Mexico (0.2).

The top country for data analytics roles in the payment industry is the US which saw 45.6% of all roles advertised in the three months ending May.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for data analytics workers in the payment industry?

Some 6.1% of all payment industry data analytics roles were advertised in Pune (India) in the three months ending May.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 5.4%, Toronto (Canada) with 4.3%, and Charlotte (United States) with 3.4%.