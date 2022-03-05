North America is seeing a hiring boom in payment industry AI roles

North America extended its dominance for artificial intelligence (AI) hiring among payment industry companies in the three months ending January 2022.

The number of roles in North America made up 53.8% of total AI jobs – up from 47.2% in the same quarter in 2020.

That was followed by Europe, which saw a -0.8 year-on-year percentage point change in AI roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include artificial intelligence, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for AI job ads in the payment industry?

The fastest growing country was the US, which saw 43.9% of all AI job adverts in the three months ending January 2020, increasing to 49.9% in the three months ending January last year.

That was followed by Australia (up 1.2 percentage points), Canada (up 0.7), and the UK (up 0.39).

The top country for AI roles in the payment industry is the United States which saw 49.9% of all roles advertised in the three months ending January 2022.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for AI workers in the payment industry?

Some 4.8% of all payment industry AI roles were advertised in New York City (US) in the three months ending January - more than any other city.

That was followed by Bengaluru (India) with 4.8%, Singapore, 3% and Toronto (Canada) with 2.9%.

