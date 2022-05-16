Machine learning innovation among payment industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in machine learning in the banks, payment providers, cards programmes and processors sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 30 in the three months ending March – down from 49 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a similar pattern to filings – shrinking from six in the three months ending March 2021 to three in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Capital One Financial Corp was the top innovator in the banks, payment providers, cards programmes and processors sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed seven related patents in the three months ending March. That was up from five over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the Canada based The Toronto-Dominion Bank with five patent applications, the United States based JPMorgan Chase & Co (4 applications), and Canada based Royal Bank of Canada (4 applications).