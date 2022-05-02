Internet of things hiring levels in the payment industry rose in March 2022

The proportion of banks, payment providers, cards programmes and processors companies hiring for internet of things related positions rose in March 2022 compared with the equivalent month last year, with 18.8% of the companies included in our analysis recruiting for at least one such position.

This latest figure was higher than the 14.7% of companies who were hiring for internet of things related jobs a year ago and an increase compared to the figure of 15.4% in February 2022.

When it came to the rate of all job openings that were linked to internet of things, related job postings kept steady in March 2022, with 0.2% of newly posted job advertisements being linked to the topic.

This latest figure was the highest monthly figure recorded in the past year and is the same as the 0.2% of newly advertised jobs that were linked to internet of things in the equivalent month a year ago.

Internet of things is one of the topics that GlobalData, from whom our data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Our analysis of the data shows that banks, payment providers, cards programmes and processors companies are currently hiring for internet of things jobs at a rate lower than the average for all companies within GlobalData's job analytics database. The average among all companies stood at 1% in March 2022.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

