Filings buzz: tracking digitalization mentions in the payments sector

Mentions of digitalisation within the filings of companies in the payments sector were 295% higher between April 2021 and March 2022 than in 2016, according to the latest analysis of data from GlobalData.

When companies in the payments sector publish annual and quarterly reports, ESG reports and other filings, GlobalData analyses the text and identifies individual sentences that relate to disruptive forces facing companies in the coming years. Digitalization is one of these topics - companies that excel and invest in these areas are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

To assess whether digitalisation is featuring more in the summaries and strategies of companies in the payments sector, two measures were calculated. Firstly, we looked at the percentage of companies which have mentioned digitalisation at least once in filings during the past twelve months - this was 88% compared to 66% in 2016. Secondly, we calculated the percentage of total analysed sentences that referred to digitalisation.

Of the 10 biggest employers in the payments sector, SBI was the company which referred to digitalisation the most between April 2021 and March 2022. GlobalData identified 141 digitalisation-related sentences in the India-based company's filings - 2.2% of all sentences. BoA mentioned digitalisation the second most - the issue was referred to in 1.8% of sentences in the company's filings. Other top employers with high digitalisation mentions included Sberbank, ABC and CCBC.

Across all companies in the payments sector the filing published in the first quarter of 2022 which exhibited the greatest focus on digitalisation came from Santander. Of the document's 1,070 sentences, 64 (6%) referred to digitalisation.

This analysis provides an approximate indication of which companies are focusing on digitalisation and how important the issue is considered within the payments sector, but it also has limitations and should be interpreted carefully. For example, a company mentioning digitalisation more regularly is not necessarily proof that they are utilising new techniques or prioritising the issue, nor does it indicate whether the company's ventures into digitalisation have been successes or failures.

In the last quarter, companies in the payments sector based in Eastern Europe were most likely to mention digitalisation with 1.57% of sentences in company filings referring to the issue. In contrast, companies with their headquarters in the United States mentioned digitalisation in just 0.42% of sentences.