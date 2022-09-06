View all newsletters
  1. Analysis
September 6, 2022

Cybersecurity innovation among payment industry companies has dropped off in the last three months

Analysis of patent filings shows a shrinking level of related applications in the industry over the past three months, compared to last year

By Data Journalism Team

Research and innovation in cybersecurity in the banks, payment providers, cards programmes and processors sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of related patent applications in the industry stood at 503 in the three months ending July – down from 992 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a different pattern to filings – growing from 419 in the three months ending July 2021 to 463 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Capital One Financial Corp was the top innovator in the banks, payment providers, cards programmes and processors sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 125 related patents in the three months ending July. That was down from 230 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based Visa Inc with 109 patent applications, the United States based Bank of America Corp (69 applications), and the United States based Mastercard Inc (50 applications).

Truist Financial Corp has recently ramped up R&D in . It saw growth of 35.7% in related patent applications in the three months ending July compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the banks, payment providers, cards programmes and processors sector.

