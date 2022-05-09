Blockchain vacancies in the payment industry were the hardest tech roles to fill in Q1 2022

Blockchain jobs took the longest to fill across tech roles in the payment industry in Q1 2022 according to Electronic Payments International’s analysis of millions of online job advertisements.

Blockchain job ads at these companies were online for an average of 43 days before being taken offline during the quarter, meaning they took nine days longer to fill than an average job at the same companies.

The figure for Q1 2022 was an increase compared to the equivalent figure a year earlier, indicating that the required skillset for these roles has become harder to find in the past year.

Blockchain is one of the topics that GlobalData, our parent company and from whom the data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive technology force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Big data and cloud jobs took the joint second longest to fill on average at 42 days. This was among the tech themes tracked by GlobalData and which were linked to at least 100 job ads in the payment industry in each of the past five quarters.

The payment industry found it harder to recruit blockchain jobs compared to the wider market, with ads online for 22.9% more time on average compared to similar jobs across the entire jobs market.

At the other end of the scale mobile related positions were the quickest to fill in the payment industry in Q1 2022 with positions closing during that period having been online for an average of 28.6 days.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

You can keep track of the latest data from this database as it emerges by visiting our live dashboard here.