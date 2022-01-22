Asia-Pacific is seeing a hiring boom in payment industry esg roles

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region for environmental, social, and governance (esg) hiring among payment industry companies in the three months ending November.

The number of roles in Asia-Pacific made up 34.7 per cent of total esg jobs – up from 21.9 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by North America, which saw a 0.4 year-on-year percentage point change in esg roles.

Related

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include environmental, social, and governance, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for esg roles in the payment industry?

The fastest growing country was India, which saw 10.9 per cent of all esg job adverts in the three months ending November last year, increasing to 21 per cent in the three months ending November this year.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Electronic Payments International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

That was followed by Malaysia (up 2.1 percentage points), China (up 1.7), and Canada (up 0.8).

The top country for esg roles in the payment industry is the United States which saw 36.8 per cent of all roles in the three months ending November.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for esg workers in the payment industry?

Some 6.7 per cent of all payment industry esg roles were advertised in Chennai (India) in the three months ending November - more than any other city.

That was followed by Singapore (Singapore) with 6.7 per cent, Toronto (Canada) with 3.5 per cent, and London (United Kingdom) with 2.7 per cent.